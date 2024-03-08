Audi plans to take 100% control of the Sauber Formula One team ahead of its transformation into the German carmaker's factory team from 2026, the Volkswagen-owned brand said on Friday.
Oliver Hoffmann will step down from Audi's management board to take overall responsibility for the Formula One programme while Andreas Seidl will run the Swiss-based team.
Audi to take 100% ownership of Sauber F1 team
Image: Supplied
Audi plans to take 100% control of the Sauber Formula One team ahead of its transformation into the German carmaker's factory team from 2026, the Volkswagen-owned brand said on Friday.
Oliver Hoffmann will step down from Audi's management board to take overall responsibility for the Formula One programme while Andreas Seidl will run the Swiss-based team.
READ MORE
Bearman makes Ferrari F1 debut after Sainz struck by appendicitis
Red Bull suspend woman who accused F1 boss Horner
Anything is possible, Hamilton says of a Verstappen move to Mercedes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos