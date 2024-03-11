Motorsport

Massa takes action against F1, FIA and Ecclestone in London High Court

11 March 2024 - 20:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Massa, 42, is seeking declarations that the FIA breached its own regulations and he would have been champion had it immediately investigated a Singapore Grand Prix crash that subsequently became one of the sport's biggest scandals.
Massa, 42, is seeking declarations that the FIA breached its own regulations and he would have been champion had it immediately investigated a Singapore Grand Prix crash that subsequently became one of the sport's biggest scandals.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa has launched legal action against the sport's management, former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone and the governing FIA over the outcome of the 2008 world championship, his lawyers said on Monday.

Brazilian law firm Vieira Rezende Advogados said proceedings had been initiated in the London High Court.

Formula One Management and the Paris-based FIA would not comment on the move when contacted by Reuters.

Reuters was unable to locate a record of a lawsuit brought by Massa on the electronic filing system for London's High Court.

Massa, 42, is seeking declarations that the FIA breached its own regulations and he would have been champion had it immediately investigated a Singapore Grand Prix crash that subsequently became one of the sport's biggest scandals.

Britain's Lewis Hamilton, now a seven-time world champion and at the time in his second season with McLaren, won that title — his first.

Massa also wants compensation for “considerable financial losses” resulting from what the lawyers said was the failure of the FIA, with Ecclestone and Formula One Management complicit.

The lawyers referred to an Ecclestone quote stating there had not been “enough information at that time to investigate the matter” and cancel the race in 2008.

It quoted the Briton, now 93, as saying also that if the Singapore race had been cancelled “Massa would have been world champion” and the Brazilian “was deprived of the title he deserved”.

Ecclestone told Reuters last August he could not remember saying the quotes attributed to him.

“Attempts to resolve the matter amicably have not been successful so far, leaving no alternative but to take the issue to court,” the law firm said.

“Recent events highlight the continued relevance of issues of transparency and integrity in Formula One and it is clear serious work is needed to restore its credibility and secure its long-term future.”

Massa was leading the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix from pole position when fellow Brazilian Nelson Piquet Jr crashed into the wall on lap 14 of 61.

The crash triggered the safety car and benefited Piquet's Renault teammate Fernando Alonso, who won the race. Massa failed to score after a bungled pit stop.

Piquet revealed in 2009 that he had been told to crash by team bosses who were subsequently banned.

Hamilton won the 2008 title by a single point from Massa after an overtake on the last lap of the final race of that season in Brazil.

Massa did not win again after 2008, with the Brazilian suffering a near-fatal head injury at the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix. He retired in 2017.

MORE:

Haas impressed by Bearman, Ferrari to wait on Sainz

Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu hailed Oliver Bearman as "a total package" after the British teenager's hugely-impressive stand-in debut with Ferrari ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Mercedes would do handstands to have Verstappen, says Wolff

Mercedes would do handstands to have Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen driving for them, but first they need a car worthy of his ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Bagnaia begins MotoGP title defence with victory in Qatar

Ducati's defending world champion Francesco Bagnaia won the MotoGP season-opening Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday after taking the lead on the opening lap ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Massa takes action against F1, FIA and Ecclestone in London High Court Motorsport
  2. New Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is here to steal Tesla's thunder New Models
  3. New car safety rules to favour buttons over touchscreens news
  4. Haas impressed by Bearman, Ferrari to wait on Sainz Motorsport
  5. Mercedes-AMG presents new E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ New Models

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'