Motorsport

Hamilton's engine issues spell trouble for his Mercedes swan song

05 April 2024 - 11:50 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lewis Hamilton, in his final season with the Silver Arrows before he joins Ferrari next year, retired from the Australian Grand Prix after a sudden power unit failure later determined to be terminal.
Lewis Hamilton, in his final season with the Silver Arrows before he joins Ferrari next year, retired from the Australian Grand Prix after a sudden power unit failure later determined to be terminal.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton's early season woes have been compounded by Mercedes confirming on Friday the seven-time world champion has already lost one of his four allotted engines, meaning he could face grid penalties later in the season.

Hamilton, in his final season with the Silver Arrows before he joins Ferrari next year, retired from the Australian Grand Prix after a sudden power unit failure, which was later determined to be terminal.

“That one is for the bin,” Mercedes' boss Toto Wolff told a press conference between the first practice sessions at the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka circuit.

“It is highly unusual that we have a hardware failure we didn't see coming. So yeah, we can't reuse that. And it depends how the season develops, whether we need one more. I can't say now.”

Hamilton's teammate George Russell crashed in Melbourne, the first time both the team's drivers did not finish a race in five years.

Hamilton, who finished third in the drivers' standings behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in 2023, is languishing in 10th this season.

He was fifth in the first practice session at Suzuka, about half a second behind pacesetter Verstappen.

While it is not that uncommon for drivers to face penalties for exceeding engine quotas, losing one so early in the 24-race calendar is a worrying sign for a team beset with reliability problems in recent seasons.

READ MORE:

Rain hits second Suzuka practice, leaving Verstappen top of the times

World champion Max Verstappen topped the timesheets for Red Bull on Friday after the first two practice sessions for the Japanese Grand Prix as Logan ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Alonso says there's zero chance of Verstappen leaving Red Bull

Triple world champion Max Verstappen will not leave Red Bull next season, his Aston Martin rival Fernando Alonso said on Thursday, dismissing the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Sebastian Vettel, now 36, says he is contemplating a return to F1 in 2025

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel says he is thinking about a Formula One comeback and talking to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and others.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Suzuki Jimny gets its boots dirty with Jimny Drive Reviews
  2. Quartararo extends Yamaha deal to 2026 Motorsport
  3. India EV sales to rise 66% this year after nearly doubling in 2023 news
  4. Relief for Williams as Sargeant’s chassis survives Suzuka crash Motorsport
  5. Tesla begins making cars in Germany for export to India this year news

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'