Motorsport

McLaren's Norris wins Miami GP for first F1 victory

05 May 2024 - 23:52 By Reuters
McLaren's Lando Norris capitalised on a bit of good fortune to win the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, holding off Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen for his first Formula One victory.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

It was a long overdue win for the Briton who held the record for most podiums without a win (15), having finished runner-up an agonising eight times in 110 grand prix.

Verstappen had seemed well placed to claim a fifth win in six races until a midway crash allowed McLaren to cash in on a safety car period, with Norris pitting and coming out with the lead.

Dutchman Verstappen, seeking a Miami hat-trick of wins, filled Norris's mirrors on the restart but his Red Bull could offer no challenge as the McLaren pulled clear.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the podium, coming home third ahead of team mate Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen commits to Red Bull, but ‘never say never’

Ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, the world champion says performance, not money, drives him
Motoring
2 days ago

Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull in 2025

Formula One's most sought after designer Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025, after 19 years at the F1 team, Red Bull said ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Wolff knocks back speculation about Verstappen talks

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff has knocked back speculation about a meeting with Max Verstappen's management after this weekend's Miami ...
Motoring
5 days ago
