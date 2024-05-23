Motorsport

Schumacher's family win compensation for AI 'interview'

23 May 2024 - 07:19 By Reuters
Ferrari great Schumacher, now 55, has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Michael Schumacher's family has secured €200,000 (R3.96m) compensation from the publishers of a German magazine that printed an AI-generated “interview” with the seven-time Formula One world champion.

A family spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed a Munich labour court judgment and settlement by Funke media group, publishers of the magazine Die Aktuelle, without making any further comment.

The magazine's editor was sacked last year, with Funke apologising to Schumacher's family.

Schumacher's family maintains strict privacy about the former driver's condition, with access limited to those closest to him.

Die Aktuelle ran a front cover in April 2023 with a picture of a smiling Schumacher and the headline promising “Michael Schumacher, the first interview”.

The strapline added: “it sounded deceptively real” but inside the 'quotes' were revealed to have been generated by artificial intelligence.

