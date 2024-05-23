Michael Schumacher's family has secured €200,000 (R3.96m) compensation from the publishers of a German magazine that printed an AI-generated “interview” with the seven-time Formula One world champion.
A family spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed a Munich labour court judgment and settlement by Funke media group, publishers of the magazine Die Aktuelle, without making any further comment.
The magazine's editor was sacked last year, with Funke apologising to Schumacher's family.
Ferrari great Schumacher, now 55, has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.
Schumacher's family maintains strict privacy about the former driver's condition, with access limited to those closest to him.
Die Aktuelle ran a front cover in April 2023 with a picture of a smiling Schumacher and the headline promising “Michael Schumacher, the first interview”.
The strapline added: “it sounded deceptively real” but inside the 'quotes' were revealed to have been generated by artificial intelligence.
Schumacher's family win compensation for AI 'interview'
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Michael Schumacher's family has secured €200,000 (R3.96m) compensation from the publishers of a German magazine that printed an AI-generated “interview” with the seven-time Formula One world champion.
A family spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed a Munich labour court judgment and settlement by Funke media group, publishers of the magazine Die Aktuelle, without making any further comment.
The magazine's editor was sacked last year, with Funke apologising to Schumacher's family.
Ferrari great Schumacher, now 55, has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.
Schumacher's family maintains strict privacy about the former driver's condition, with access limited to those closest to him.
Die Aktuelle ran a front cover in April 2023 with a picture of a smiling Schumacher and the headline promising “Michael Schumacher, the first interview”.
The strapline added: “it sounded deceptively real” but inside the 'quotes' were revealed to have been generated by artificial intelligence.
READ MORE
BMW unveils M Hybrid V8 Art Car by Julie Mehretu for 24 Hours of Le Mans
McLaren honours Ayrton Senna with special Monaco GP race livery
Nascar fines Ricky Stenhouse $75,000 for punching Kyle Busch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos