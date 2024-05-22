Motorsport

McLaren honours Ayrton Senna with special Monaco GP race livery

22 May 2024 - 12:12 By Motor News Reporter
The McLaren AyrtonSenna road car, left, with Senna Sempre livery will be on display while the MCL38 Formula 1 car, right, will race with special livery.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

To mark 30 years since the death of three-time Formula One champion Ayrton Senna on May 1 1994, the McLaren F1 team of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will race their MCL38 cars painted in a one-off “Senna Sempre” livery at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Norris and Piastri, respectively fourth and sixth in the 2024 driver standings, will also don bespoke overalls for the race while the rest of the McLaren team will wear Senna-inspired team kit for the weekend.

Senna raced for McLaren between 1988 and 1993, winning three F1 world championships for the team. He won a record six victories at the iconic Monaco street circuit, five times with McLaren, which he achieved in succession from 1989-1993. The other victory was with Lotus-Honda in 1987.

Senna died while leading the 1994 San Marino GP at Imola, Italy when his Williams crashed into a concrete barrier.

Thirty years on, fans pay tribute to Senna at Imola

Motor racing fans and politicians gathered at Italy's Imola circuit on Wednesday to pay tribute to triple world champion Ayrton Senna who was killed ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

The paints selected for the Senna Sempre livery reflect the colours of the Brazilian flag, with bright yellow, green and blue tones. The paints are brought together using a new wash technique developed by McLaren special operations. It allows the paints to blend into each other without creating additional colours, and evokes the movement of a waving flag. 

McLaren also revealed a Senna heritage car, with the Senna Sempre livery, which will be on display in Monaco throughout the Grand Prix weekend.

Launched in 2017, the mid-engined McLaren Senna supercar that bears the legendary driver's name is an outrageous-looking, no-holds barred race car for the road sending all its 597kW and 800Nm output from a twin-turbocharged 4.0l V8 engine to the rear wheels.

Green and white border lines running around the Senna’s glasshouse, and the venting at the base of the windscreen, are inspired by the detailing on Senna’s race helmet design.

Inside, the car has bespoke yellow Alcantara upholstery with green perforations and a white 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel.

The sills of the black Alcantara upholstered doors are decorated with Senna’s signature alongside his quotation explaining his ethic and philosophy: “I have no idols. I admire work, dedication and competence.”

The script detail on the door sills of the McLaren Ayrton Senna heritage car.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

