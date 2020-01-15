New Models

Toyota upgrades king of the jungle

Popular Land Cruiser gets a better sound system and new exterior paint options

15 January 2020 - 11:07 By Motor News Reporter
Toyota SA has added a new rear entertainment system in the Land Cruiser 200 GX-R model.
Image: supplied

Toyota SA has tweaked its flagship Land Cruiser 200 VX-R with a 14-speaker JBL Premium sound system and Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) system.

The entertainment comprises a pair of rear-mounted 29cm screens with multimedia inputs located in the rear console, along with four-zone climate control. In addition to the upgrade, there are changes to the six exterior colours available.

Sparkling Black Pearl replaces Attitude Black while Midnight Blue and Sunset Dune have been discontinued. Customers also have the option of either Black or Beige interior trim on the VX-R grade.

The rest of the specification items remain unchanged, and include Toyota Safety Sense that consists of Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Assist and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The Land Cruiser 200 is powered by a 4.5l turbodiesel V8 engine, delivering 195kW and 650 N.

Each Land Cruiser 200 is sold with a 9-services/90 000km service plan, with intervals set at 10 000km or 12 months. A 3-year/100 000km warranty is included.

Pricing

  • Land Cruiser 200 4.5D V8 GX-R                 R1,086,200
  • Land Cruiser 200 4.5D V8 VX-R Black       R1,510,100
  • Land Cruiser 200 4.5D V8 VX-R Beige       R1,510,100
The 23 cm infotainment screens specified standard in the range topping Land Cruiser.
Image: supplied

