Mercedes-Benz debuts new E-Class

Mercedes-Benz describes the E-Class as the ‘heart of the brand’ after spanning 76 years in production and now in its 10th generation.

The newly facelifted E-Class promises to appeal more to higher level management still not moved by the SUV craze.

Compared to the outgoing model, the large four-door sedan wears a more youthful face thanks to a redesigned radiator grille and front bumper. The Avantgarde line is the new basic specification for the exterior with redesigned front and full-LED headlamps as standard fitment and multibeam LEDs are optionally fitted. It apes the smaller A-Class range front and back but still looks distinctly regal.

Plenty of work has gone into making the E-Class cabin a more interesting place than any previous model. There’s a new steering wheel that can optioned in all-leather, a wood-leather combo or in supersport trim, while control surfaces sporting a high-gloss black finish and the instrument cluster and the media display are controlled by swiping along the Touch Control buttons.

It also gets the latest generation of the MBUX multimedia system, and as standard includes two high-resolution 26cm screens lined together for a widescreen effect. An even larger 31.2cm pair of screens is optionally available to use and enjoy the new augmented reality technology for the navigation display which uses video imagery of the surroundings.