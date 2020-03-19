South Africa

You can travel during the school holidays, just heed government instructions

19 March 2020 - 07:19 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
People can travel home for the school holidays, as long as they adhere to hygiene measures.
People can travel home for the school holidays, as long as they adhere to hygiene measures.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

Schools countrywide have closed, with the department of health reassuring parents that their children can travel to rural areas for the holidays. However, they have to do so in private transport and take hygiene measures during their journeys to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Ministry spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi said though they discouraged travelling, “there is no ban if it’s not in crowded transport”.

Manzi said as the state of disaster continued, responsibilities for managing the outbreak would trickle down to local level.

“As time goes, the responsibilities will be handed over to the local government to educate people. This will also include testing and managing the outbreak.”

The health department announced on Wednesday that SA had 116 cases, with eight local transmissions.

MSC Orchestra 'will be isolated as a quarantined vessel': Mbalula

The transport minister has vowed to take harsh action after the MSC Orchestra left Durban for Mozambique this week.
News
10 hours ago

As a result, stricter regulations had been gazetted by co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

If anyone disregards the government’s instructions to prevent gatherings of more than 100 people, or more than 50 people where alcohol is served, they may face a fine, jail time or both.

Any person who intentionally misrepresents that he, she or any other person is infected with Covid-19 is guilty of an offence and, on conviction liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, or to both, it said.

MORE

Strict new regulations to contain virus will see bars in SA close at 6pm

The government has solidified plans to pubish those who refuse medical examinations, isolation and quarantine in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.
Politics
9 hours ago

Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise as coronavirus death toll nears 3000

The Italian government threatened on Wednesday to ban all outdoor exercise as the coronavirus death toll soared to 2,978 and frustration grew over ...
News
10 hours ago

Intentionally infecting a person with Covid-19 could result in charges

The government has introduced strict new regulations that would see people who intentionally infect others with Covid-19 prosecuted for assault, ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  3. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  4. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X