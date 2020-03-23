The Toyota Land Cruiser Namib is back by popular demand
In quarter three of 2019, Toyota launched its Land Cruiser Namib to the South African market. Fitted with an overlanding accessory package and a host of cosmetic enhancements, this special edition sold like cold beer on a scorching hot day — all 60 of the allotted units had found homes by the end of January 2020.
Due to this model's runaway sales success, Toyota South Africa has commissioned a re-run of the Land Cruiser Namib and added a single-cab derivative based on customer requests. Both models will share a number of features to help distinguish them from their “lesser” Land Cruiser 79 brethren.
When it comes to the exterior, some of these include a heavy-duty steel front bumper with integrated nudge-bar and headlight protectors, high-intensity LED spotlights and a protective loadbin skin. The front grille features a robust mesh design and prominent Toyota lettering. Owners can choose from two body colours: Ivory White or Sand Beige.
Inside you'll find a cooled glovebox, canvas seat covers with “Namib” insignia and a roof-mounted console with LED lighting and storage binnacles. Like in the standard Land Cruiser 79 D-Cab V8, the Namib also gets a touchscreen audio system with built-in Navigation, Bluetooth, front power socket, power windows, tilt and telescopic steering column, remote central locking and antitheft system. The safety systems include driver and passenger airbags, alongside an anti-lock braking system (ABS).
Powered by a 151kW/430Nm 4.5-litre V8 turbodiesel engine, the Namib rides on an upgraded off-road suspension system and boasts 265/75/R16 Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx tyres inscribed with white sidewall lettering.
This new production run is planned at 60 single-cab and 60 double-cab models (120 combined) over a six-month period, with arrival of the first units at dealerships being imminent. Pricing is as follows:
Land Cruiser 79 4.5D V8 S/C Namib: R 842,200
Land Cruiser 79 4.5D V8 D/C Namib: R 911,500
A three-year/100,000km warranty is provided and customers can purchase optional service plans according to their needs.