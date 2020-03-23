The Toyota Land Cruiser Namib is back by popular demand

In quarter three of 2019, Toyota launched its Land Cruiser Namib to the South African market. Fitted with an overlanding accessory package and a host of cosmetic enhancements, this special edition sold like cold beer on a scorching hot day — all 60 of the allotted units had found homes by the end of January 2020.

Due to this model's runaway sales success, Toyota South Africa has commissioned a re-run of the Land Cruiser Namib and added a single-cab derivative based on customer requests. Both models will share a number of features to help distinguish them from their “lesser” Land Cruiser 79 brethren.

When it comes to the exterior, some of these include a heavy-duty steel front bumper with integrated nudge-bar and headlight protectors, high-intensity LED spotlights and a protective loadbin skin. The front grille features a robust mesh design and prominent Toyota lettering. Owners can choose from two body colours: Ivory White or Sand Beige.