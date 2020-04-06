BMW’s new 'rock 'n roll' motorcycle comes with 1,802cc of thrust

BMW’s Motorrad motorcycle division has launched a big-engined cruiser with a big voice and “rock” and “roll” modes.

The new R18 wields the most powerful version of BMW’s iconic two-cylinder “boxer” engine to date, a power plant that’s been at the centre of the riding experience since BMW Motorrad began production in 1923.

The 1,802cc lump is the biggest engine offered in BMW’s bike range and has outputs of 67kW and a muscular 150Nm of torque, combined with what the factory describes as a full, resonant sound.

Paying homage to the BMW R5 motorcycle of 1936 in both styling and concept, the R18 combines olde world looks with modern mechanicals. BMW says the bike shifts the focus back onto the motorcycle essentials: purist, no-frills technology and the boxer engine as the epicentre of riding pleasure, combined with “good vibrations”.

The pear-drop tank, the open-running driveshaft and the optional pinstriped paintwork all hail back to the R5. Another example of the classic-meets-contemporary theme is the chromed round headlight with its LED technology, and an adaptive turning light is available as an option.

The chromed round analogue instrument panel keeps things mostly old-school too, though it has an integrated digital display. The ignition's operated by a remote control key which stays in the rider's pocket.

The riding position isn’t as laid-back as some cruisers, which have a rider’s legs stretched far forward. The R18 has mid-mounted footpegs which makes for a relaxed but “active” seating position for optimum vehicle control.