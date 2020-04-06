New Models

BMW’s new 'rock 'n roll' motorcycle comes with 1,802cc of thrust

The retro-styled new R18 cruiser blends old-school charm with the latest technology

06 April 2020 - 13:06 By Denis Droppa
The new BMW R18 cruiser is a high-tech bike with old-school charm.
The new BMW R18 cruiser is a high-tech bike with old-school charm.
Image: Supplied

BMW’s Motorrad motorcycle division has launched a big-engined cruiser with a big voice and “rock” and “roll” modes.

The new R18 wields the most powerful version of BMW’s iconic two-cylinder “boxer” engine to date, a power plant that’s been at the centre of the riding experience since BMW Motorrad began production in 1923.

The 1,802cc lump is the biggest engine offered in BMW’s bike range and has outputs of 67kW and a muscular 150Nm of torque, combined with what the factory describes as a full, resonant sound.

Paying homage to the BMW R5 motorcycle of 1936 in both styling and concept, the R18 combines olde world looks with modern mechanicals. BMW says the bike shifts the focus back onto the motorcycle essentials: purist, no-frills technology and the boxer engine as the epicentre of riding pleasure, combined with “good vibrations”.

The pear-drop tank, the open-running driveshaft and the optional pinstriped paintwork all hail back to the R5. Another example of the classic-meets-contemporary theme is the chromed round headlight with its LED technology, and an adaptive turning light is available as an option.

The chromed round analogue instrument panel keeps things mostly old-school too, though it has an integrated digital display. The ignition's operated by a remote control key which stays in the rider's pocket.

The riding position isn’t as laid-back as some cruisers, which have a rider’s legs stretched far forward. The R18 has mid-mounted footpegs which makes for a relaxed but “active” seating position for optimum vehicle control.

The classically styled analogue instrument pod has an integrated digital display.
The classically styled analogue instrument pod has an integrated digital display.
Image: Supplied

There’s less electrickery than on BMW’s other bikes; for instance the R18 has no electronic adjustment to the suspension. The big bike rides on a regular telescopic front fork which, like its R5 granddaddy, has the tubes encased in fork sleeves. Drive to the rear wheel is via a shaft enclosed in the swingarm, so there’s no chain lubricating to worry about.

That said, there are no safety shortcuts in the classically-styled machine; stability control and ABS brakes come standard and it has modern stopping power in the form of a twin disc brake up front and a single disc at the rear.

Reverse assist and Hillstart Control are available as ex factory options.

And the Rock and Roll? These are two of the three selectable riding modes - the other being Rain - which evoke the bike’s power in a more progressive or forceful manner.

Cruiser bike riders like pimping their rides, and the R18 offers a wide range of customisation options from BMW’s catalogue. For those wishing to delve deeper into the personalisation rabbit hole, the bike has a highly conversion-friendly design with an easily removable rear frame and a simple-to-dismantle painted part set.

The new BMW R18 will be available in SA from the fourth quarter of 2020, at a price still to be announced.

The new bike will be offered worldwide as an exclusive R18 First Edition from launch, glammed up with some beautiful chrome detailing.
The new bike will be offered worldwide as an exclusive R18 First Edition from launch, glammed up with some beautiful chrome detailing.
Image: Supplied

MORE

Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR makes up for its lack of design flair on the road

This modest-looking sport bike goes from fun to frightening in a flash, writes Gugu Masuku
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Five things to know about the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

The all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now available in South Africa. In concept a four-door version of the current 2 Series you know and probably ...
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 BMW 118i M Sport

Join Ignition TV presenter Marius Roberts for a test drive in the BMW 118i M Sport.
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Roadblock blitz nets 56 overloaded taxis ignoring lockdown rules news
  2. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  3. Mbalula backtracks: taxis now only allowed to be filled to 70% capacity news
  4. 'That is final' – Mbalula after changing taxi rules under Covid-19 lockdown news
  5. Tracker reveals whether motorists have kept to lockdown rules Features

Latest Videos

One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
Stories from the streets: Homelessness during the time of Covid-19
X