Motorbike Review

Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR makes up for its lack of design flair on the road

This modest-looking sport bike goes from fun to frightening in a flash, writes Gugu Masuku

In nearly five years of assessing performance motorcycles, my barometer has regularly been adjusted. One gets astride a truly sporting bike and thinks that the ceiling might be reached. That is only until the next one comes along - with even greater levels of speed and acceleration flipping the script.



The Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR was that latest wildcard in my deck of two-wheel experiences. There was no doubt it would deliver decent performance, but nothing out of the ordinary. Boy, was it wrong to underestimate its abilities...