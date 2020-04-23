Everything you need to know about the all-new Audi A3

Following the international launch of the fourth-generation Audi A3 Sportback last month, Audi this week took the virtual wraps off the four-door sedan version.

Both A3 derivatives are planned for local introduction in the second quarter of next year. Petrol and diesel engines are available, with both six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions.

The all-new A3 Sportback five-door, which shares the MQB platform with the new eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf, was due to be revealed at last month’s Geneva motor show, but the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the presentation took place online. The new four-door version followed suit this week.