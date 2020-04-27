New Models

US firm, FAW to build sports cars under Chairman Mao's favoured brand Hongqi

27 April 2020 - 11:39 By Reuters
A Hongqi luxury sports car, manufactured by China FAW Group Corp, displayed during the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, September 11 2019.
Image: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A little-known US-based engineering and design firm said it plans to invest 10 billion yuan (roughly R26,655,345,000) to make sports cars with China's FAW Group under the brand of choice of late revolutionary leader chairman Mao Zedong, Hongqi.

Silk EV on Monday told Reuters it has signed a memorandum of understanding with FAW to launch a joint venture in the state-owned car maker's hometown of Changchun, northern China, to make cars it has dubbed the S-series.

The plan was first reported on Friday by state media CCTV and Xinhua. FAW confirmed the CCTV report to Reuters.

Silk EV is a full auto solutions provider focused on the China auto market, its website showed.

It launched a company in Shanghai's free trade zone in April last year with registered capital of 1 million yuan (roughly R2,666,512), showed a filing on the official National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System.

Hongqi, meaning Red Flag, was launched by FAW in 1958 and is widely regarded as a symbol of China's ruling Communist Party, with former leader Mao often seen riding in high-end black saloons.

It has undergone several revamps over the decades, falling out of favour in the 1980s and now enjoying a revival as the government promotes home-grown brands.

FAW aims for annual Hongqi sales to double to 200,000 vehicles this year and reach 1 million by the end of the decade. Its plans for the brand include having 21 models by 2025. 

