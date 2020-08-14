Everything you need to know about the new Maserati Trofeo super sedans

Maserati has completed its trifecta of Trofeo high-performance models by adding the Ghibli and the Quattroporte to the line-up.

The same Ferrari-built 3.8l V8 twin turbo engine that has powered the Levante Trofeo SUV since 2018 now also finds a home in the Italian marque’s two sports sedans.

Trofeo refers to the most extreme and powerful cars from the trident-badged stable, and the Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo become the fastest four-door Maseratis to date with top speeds of 326km/h. The Levante Trofeo’s top speed is 302km/h.

The V8 turbo engine with an output of 395kW has previously been used in the Quattroporte GTS, but this time it is tuned to produce the full Trofeo-spec 433kW and 730Nm.

To highlight Maserati’s Italian identity, the three Trofeo models are launched in the colours of the country’s flag: green for Quattroporte, white for Levante and red for Ghibli, which combine with burnished chrome and glossy red trims to further identify them as Maserati’s most sporting models.

Like Levante Trofeo, the new Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeos employ an integrated vehicle control system with sharpened driving dynamics, including a Corsa button for an even sportier driving style.

Also included is launch control, a function that helps shove the Ghibli Trofeo from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds and the larger and heavier Quattroporte Trofeo in 4.5 seconds. The sedans are both rear-wheel drives, and the grippier all-wheel-drive Levante Trofeo pips them both in a standing sprint with its 4.1 seconds.

All three models transmit power via eight-speed automatic transmissions.

Styling touches that set the Trofeo models apart from lesser Maseratis include front grille with twin vertical bars in piano black, and carbon fibre on the front air-duct trims and rear extractor. Red details perk up the side air vents and trident badge on the C-pillars.

The tail lights have also been restyled with a boomerang-like profile inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car.

The Ghibli Trofeo’s bonnet has also been tweaked with air ducts for better cooling, as on the Levante Trofeo. The Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo are fitted with 21-inch aluminium Orione wheels, while the SUV has 22-inch Orione wheels.

Inside, the Trofeo trim includes full-grain Pieno Fiore leather, headrests bearing the Trofeo badge, and an on-board panel that displays an exclusive interface at switch-on.

A Maserati Intelligent Assistant is added to the technology palette, along with larger multimedia screens with upgraded resolution.

The Trofeo versions of the Ghibli and Quattroporte will arrive in SA in December with prices to be announced in September. The Levante Trofeo is already on sale at R3.75m.