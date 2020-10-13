Every 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP in SA has been spoken for

The good news is that the new and ultra-focused Mini John Cooper Works GP has finally touched down in SA.

Powered by a turbocharged 225kW 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, this flagship Mini is capable of reaching 100km/h in 5.2 seconds and an unlimited top speed of 265km/h. Other notable highlights include a bespoke sports suspension system, carbon fibre-reinforced plastic wheel arches and a proper mechanical limited-slip differential.

The bad news is that of the 3,000 units built at Mini Plant Oxford in the UK only 38 have been allocated to Mzansi. And according to Mini SA, every Works GP has already been accounted for. So if you were thinking of buying one, you're unfortunately out of luck.