New Hyundai Creta adds choice to SA's crowded compact SUV segment

Hyundai has launched its new-generation Creta in SA with a fresh new design, updated technology and new engines.

The compact SUV, which fits between the Kona and Tucson in the Korean brand’s line-up, arrives in four derivatives imported from India: a normally aspirated 85kW/144Nm 1.5 petrol available with either a six-speed manual or IVT continuously variable auto transmission, a turbocharged 103kW/242Nm 1.4 petrol with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a 85kW/250Nm turbocharged 1.5 diesel with a six-speed auto. All versions are front-wheel driven.

The Creta adopts a dashing new design with split front and rear lights, and daytime running lights. It’s grown 20mm in length but has a 10mm lower roofline to give it a more dynamic and pressed-down look, though it retains the same generous 190mm ride height of its predecessor.

The extra length and wheelbase, along with a 10mm increase in width, has increased the SUV’s interior space and there’s plenty of room for four adults. The boot has also grown from 402 litres to 433 litres.

As before, the Creta is a five-seater pitched against rivals like the Toyota C-HR, Ford EcoSport, Mazda CX-3, Renault Duster and Kia Seltos in a very competitive market segment, but Hyundai plans to launch a seven-seat version next year.

Hyundai’s improved the vehicle’s refinement, with increased body rigidity and additional sound deadening that has reduced the Creta’s noise, vibration and harshness.

Under the more attractive new body is a modern cabin that features the latest infotainment and connectivity, and improved comfort for rear-seat passengers thanks to the addition of air vents in the back.

The driving position is more adaptable to various-sized drivers as the steering column now adjusts for reach as well as height (the old version had height adjustment only).

Another welcome new feature that was absent in the old Creta is stability control, which is standard throughout the range along with ABS brakes, tyre pressure monitors and hill assist control. The Premium spec Creta has four airbags while the range-topping Executive has six.

Both grades come standard with automatic headlights, split rear seats, keyless entry and alloy wheels (16-inch in the Premium and 17-inch in the Exec), while the Exec also has leather seats compared to the Premium’s cloth pews.

A two-tone paint finish is available on the Executive models for a R5,000 price premium.

The first-generation Creta was launched in SA in 2017 and was one of the most popular vehicles in the compact SUV/crossover segment, selling nearly 15,000 units.

PRICING

1.5 Premium manual — R374,900

1.5 Executive IVT — R429,900

1.5 Executive IVT two tone — R434,900

1.5 Executive diesel auto — R469,900

1.5 Executive diesel auto two tone — R474,900

1.4 TGDI Executive dual clutch auto two tone — R484,900

Includes a five-year/150,000km warranty, with an additional two years and 50,000km of coverage for the power train, and a five-year/90,000km service plan.

* Watch this space for driving impressions coming soon