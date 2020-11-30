The 200kW Toyota GR Yaris hot hatch will be with us next year

Toyota SA on Monday announced that it's planning on launching its GR Yaris on local soil midway through 2021. The company's first homologation model for WRC competition since the Celica GT-FOUR ended production in 1999, the GR Yaris is a purpose built hot hatchback that comes bolted to a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine delivering 200kW and 370Nm worth of torque. Toyota claims that these figures will see it sprint from 0-100km/h in a mere 5.2 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 230km/h.

This lightweight, high-output motor is mated to a six-speed manual transmission that features rev-matching on both up and down shifts. It sends power to all four wheels via Toyota's GR-FOUR all-wheel-drive system that features three driver-selectable modes: Normal (directing 40% of available torque to the rear wheels), Track (50% to the rear wheels) and Sport (70% to the rear wheels). The system also adjusts torque split automatically based on driver inputs, vehicle behaviour and road or track conditions.



