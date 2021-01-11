New Models

2021 Subaru Forester gets a much-needed power boost

11 January 2021 - 10:34 By Motoring Reporter
The new 2.5-litre Subaru Forester models will reach our shores in March.
Subaru SA announced on Monday that it will be bolstering its Forester range with the option of a new 2.5-litre engine derivative.

Mated to a Lineartronic CVT gearbox this beefier motor muscles outs 136kW - a handy increase of 21kW over the 2.0-litre engine that until now has been the only engine available to local customers. Maximum torque has been boosted by 43Nm to 239Nm.

Despite this increase in power Subaru claims that the 2.5-litre remains as efficient as the 2.0-litre model, consuming 7.6l/100km on the combined cycle.

Subaru confirms that the 2.5-litre motor is available in two model grades: ES and Sport ES. The latter sets itself apart with distinctive exterior design features for an extra shot of visual menace. The front grille and bumper elements are finished in black as are the side sills, wheel arch surrounds, rear bumpers and the top section of the boot lid. These are offset by orange accents that run along the lower half of the car and on the corners of the roof rails. Customers can pick one of five exterior colours, namely Crystal White Pearl, Dark Blue Pearl, Magnetite Grey Metallic, Ice Silver Metallic and Crystal Black Silica.

Climb inside the cabin and you will find water-repellent seats (a first for Subaru SA) plus a welcome raft of standard safety equipment including Subaru's excellent EyeSight Driver Assist System that integrates Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure and Sway Warning and Lane Keep Assist. Customers can also look forward to Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Reverse Automatic Braking. 

The new 2.5-litre Subaru Forester models are expected to launch locally in March. Pricing will be announced closer to the time.

