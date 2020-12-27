Reviews

From the Audi A7 to VW T-Roc: a look at the best and worst new cars of 2020

Here are the hits and misses of the year

Despite the challenges of 2020, there were a decent number of opportunities to do what we do best in this corner of Lifestyle. Which is to drive cars and write about them. What follows is a short account of my hits and misses of the year, in alphabetical order.



AUDI..