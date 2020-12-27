Reviews
From the Audi A7 to VW T-Roc: a look at the best and worst new cars of 2020
Here are the hits and misses of the year
27 December 2020 - 00:01
Despite the challenges of 2020, there were a decent number of opportunities to do what we do best in this corner of Lifestyle. Which is to drive cars and write about them. What follows is a short account of my hits and misses of the year, in alphabetical order.
AUDI..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.