The new, more affordable 2021 Porsche Taycan is finally here

EV fans rejoice - the new entry-level Taycan is now available in Porsche dealerships. R359,000 less expensive than the current 4S model, the pragmatically named Taycan features rear-wheel drive and is available with two battery packs: a standard 79.2 kWh “Performance Battery” delivering up to 300kW in “overboost” mode with Launch Control, or an optional (R137,360) 93.4kWh “Performance Battery Plus” that amps output up to 350kW.

The former gives the Taycan a claimed maximum range of up to 431km, while the latter stretches this out to an even more respectable 484km. No matter which battery pack you choose to specify, both offer identical performance, with Porsche claiming a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.4 seconds and top speed of 230km/h. Both batteries can be charged from five to 80% state of charge in 22.5 minutes under ideal conditions.

Steel-sprung suspension is fitted as standard here but customers looking for more versatility do have the choice of upgrading to the optional (R51,820) adaptive air suspension that sports three-chamber technology and the advanced Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damper control system.