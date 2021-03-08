Five things to know about the new 2021 Toyota Urban Cruiser
Toyota SA on Monday pulled the covers off its new Urban Cruiser. Based on the Suzuki Brezza Vitara launched in February, this B-SUV segment challenger is here to do battle against the popular Ford EcoSport, Volkswagen T-Cross, Hyundai Venue and Haval H1.
Here are five things you should know about it.
1: A face all its own
Toyota has fitted the Urban Cruiser with a large front radiator grille sporting two horizontal slats and a centrally-mounted Toyota insignia. Flanked by chrome accent strips and LED projector headlamps (standard across the range) this culminates in a look reminiscent of its larger Fortuner and Land Cruiser siblings. Meanwhile, the lower front apron is finished in matte black with a silver bumper guard adding the finishing touch.
Other unique design highlights include protective black plastic wheel arch mouldings, short front and rear overhangs, roof rails (Xs and Xr models) and a rear roof spoiler. The aft section of the Urban Cruiser is characterised by large rectangular taillights and a chrome tailgate garnish embossed with “Urban Cruiser” lettering. As with the front of the vehicle, the lower rear apron is finished in textured black with a silver “diffuser” section.
2: Three grades to choose from
From launch customers will be able to pick from one of three model grades: Xi, Xs or Xr.
The entry-level Xi model features keyless-entry with push start, electric windows, air-conditioning, tilt-adjustable steering, power-adjustable mirrors, LED headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL). For easy manoeuvring in urban environments, Toyota has also bolted in Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) – a real boon in crowded city streets. Further adding to the appeal of the Xi is a standard touchscreen infotainment system that offers Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration as well as Bluetooth, Aux and USB inputs.
Next up is the middle-of-the-range Xs model that builds on the standard specification of the Xi with snazzy 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, body-coloured door handles, power-retractable mirrors and a rear window wiper with demister function. Climb inside the cabin and you'll find added niceties such as automatic climate control, a reverse camera, secondary glove compartment, rear armrest and 60:40 folding rear seats.
The flagship Xr model takes these luxury vibes up a notch with LED fog lamps, automatic headlights, cruise control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, dual 12-volt power outlets, front armrest, leather steering wheel and the inclusion of two tweeter speakers. The illuminated glovebox is also cooled, which allows passengers to keep their drinks and snacks chilled on longer excursions. The Xr model further benefits from map reading and front foot well lights as well as luggage compartment illumination.
3: One engine to power them all
All three Toyota Urban Cruiser models are here powered by the same 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing 77kW and 138Nm worth of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels exclusively via a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Though, in the case of the Xi model, you can only specify the former. Fuel consumption registers at a wallet-friendly 6.2l/100km on the combined cycle.
In terms of towing capacity, Toyota claims that all Urban Cruiser models offer 400kg unbraked and 1,100kg braked – something that heightens its appeal as a lifestyle vehicle.
4: No reason to stress about safety
As mentioned before, the Toyota Urban Cruiser is based on the Suzuki Vitara Brezza – a vehicle that achieved a four-star adult occupancy safety rating in 2016 Global NCAP testing. In addition to this you can also expect ABS and EBD, side protection beams, driver/passenger airbags and ISOFIX. An alarm and immobiliser features on all models.
5: Priced and ready to roll
The new Urban Cruiser is now available at Toyota dealerships around the country. This is what you can expect in terms of pricing.
Urban Cruiser 1.5 Xi MT: R247,900
Urban Cruiser 1.5 Xs MT: R267,800
Urban Cruiser 1.5 Xs AT: R289,000
Urban Cruiser 1.5 Xr MT: R294,500
Urban Cruiser 1.5 Xr AT: R315,700
All models include a three-services/45,000km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.