Five things to know about the new 2021 Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota SA on Monday pulled the covers off its new Urban Cruiser. Based on the Suzuki Brezza Vitara launched in February, this B-SUV segment challenger is here to do battle against the popular Ford EcoSport, Volkswagen T-Cross, Hyundai Venue and Haval H1.

Here are five things you should know about it.

1: A face all its own

Toyota has fitted the Urban Cruiser with a large front radiator grille sporting two horizontal slats and a centrally-mounted Toyota insignia. Flanked by chrome accent strips and LED projector headlamps (standard across the range) this culminates in a look reminiscent of its larger Fortuner and Land Cruiser siblings. Meanwhile, the lower front apron is finished in matte black with a silver bumper guard adding the finishing touch.

Other unique design highlights include protective black plastic wheel arch mouldings, short front and rear overhangs, roof rails (Xs and Xr models) and a rear roof spoiler. The aft section of the Urban Cruiser is characterised by large rectangular taillights and a chrome tailgate garnish embossed with “Urban Cruiser” lettering. As with the front of the vehicle, the lower rear apron is finished in textured black with a silver “diffuser” section.