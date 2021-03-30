The new all-electric Kia EV6 is here to give your a Ferrari a bloody nose

Moving onto the standard-range models and the 58kWh EV6 can dash from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, with a maximum 605Nm torque available on the all-wheel drive version. The 58kWh battery pack is paired with a 125kW electric motor twisting the rear wheels. The all-wheel drive model gets a 173kW electric motor powering the front and rear axles.

Charging time is a major consideration when it comes to electric vehicles and the EV6 promises snappy battery replenishment at the plugs thanks to its 800V and 400V charging capabilities without the need for any additional components or adapters. Kia claims its newcomer is capable of a high-speed charge from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes on all variations or a top-up charge of 100km worth of driving range in less than four-and-a-half minutes with the rear-wheel drive, 77.4-kWh battery model option.

The car’s charging system is also more flexible than previous generation BEVs thanks to an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU). The ICCU enables a new vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which is capable of discharging energy from the vehicle battery. The V2L function can supply up to 3.6kW of power and is capable, as an example, of operating a 55-inch television and air conditioner simultaneously for more than 24 hours (how handy would this be during load-shedding?). The system is also able to charge another EV, if needed.