IN PICS | Odi the search and rescue dog on ‘desk duty’ after surgery

Even heroic search and rescue dogs have to press the “paws” button on sick days.

Odi, IPSS Medical Rescue’s trainee search and rescue dog, has been put on “light duty” around the office after undergoing emergency surgery to save his life.

The plucky canine has been on several dangerous search and rescue missions in and around Durban, including attending a structural collapse in Inanda last year which left one person dead and three injured.

Odi was not injured on duty but suffered a life-threatening medical emergency last week.

In a lighthearted Facebook post on Monday, IPSS said the pooch was recovering and was on “light duty” at the office, going through e-mails and shouting for his tea.