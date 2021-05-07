New Models

The Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge is the newest kid on the SA EV block

07 May 2021 - 12:32 By Motoring Staff
The new Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge starts at R1.2m.
The new Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge starts at R1.2m.
Image: Supplied

Joining the likes of the Mini Cooper SE, BMW i3, Jaguar I-Pace and Porsche Taycan, the new Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge is the latest EV to avail itself to local motorists.

This all-electric version of the popular XC40 crossover sports a 78kWh battery pack powering two electric motors – one on the front axle and one at the rear. According to Volvo it offers a maximum driving range of 410km on a single charge. With 304kW and 660Nm on tap it will also scamper its way to 100km/h in an impressive 4.9 seconds. 

How much will it cost? The new XC40 P8 Recharge starts at R1.2m. This includes all taxes and a Volvo Care package that sweetens the deal with a five-year maintenance plan and warranty, three years of insurance, the use of a Volvo petrol car for two weeks per year for three years, plus a home charger that includes all necessary charge cables.

Available exclusively from the recently launched My.Volvo online store, orders for XC40 P8 Recharge open on May 10 with deliveries set to commence in August this year.

READ MORE

Volvo online store goes live in Mzansi

Keen on purchasing a new Volvo? SA motorists can now click on over to My.Volvo: an online showroom where they can buy one of the Swedish luxury car ...
Motoring
2 days ago

BMW could face €1bn hit from costlier raw materials

Rising raw material prices, in particular rhodium, palladium and steel, could cost German carmaker BMW an additional €1bn (roughly R17,246,892,300) ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Tesla says full self-driving cars may not be achieved by year-end

Tesla Inc told a California regulator that it may not achieve full self-driving technology by the end of this year, a memo by the California ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. All-new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is headed for Mzansi New Models
  2. REVIEW | The 2021 BMW M5 Competition is a supercar slayer Reviews
  3. The Citroën Ami is a much-needed toast to cheap joules Features
  4. FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fé is different but good First Drives
  5. REVIEW | 2021 VW Amarok V6 is a bakkie bruiser in a business suit Reviews

Latest Videos

Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
X