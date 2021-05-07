The Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge is the newest kid on the SA EV block

Joining the likes of the Mini Cooper SE, BMW i3, Jaguar I-Pace and Porsche Taycan, the new Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge is the latest EV to avail itself to local motorists.

This all-electric version of the popular XC40 crossover sports a 78kWh battery pack powering two electric motors – one on the front axle and one at the rear. According to Volvo it offers a maximum driving range of 410km on a single charge. With 304kW and 660Nm on tap it will also scamper its way to 100km/h in an impressive 4.9 seconds.

How much will it cost? The new XC40 P8 Recharge starts at R1.2m. This includes all taxes and a Volvo Care package that sweetens the deal with a five-year maintenance plan and warranty, three years of insurance, the use of a Volvo petrol car for two weeks per year for three years, plus a home charger that includes all necessary charge cables.

Available exclusively from the recently launched My.Volvo online store, orders for XC40 P8 Recharge open on May 10 with deliveries set to commence in August this year.