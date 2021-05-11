Five things to know about the new 2021 Kia Sonet

2: Two trim levels to choose from

Kicking off the 2021 Kia Sonet range is the entry-level LX model. Some of its standard features include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, air-conditioning, Bluetooth streaming, front and rear electric windows, electric mirrors, a rear-view camera and automatic headlamp activation.

The flagship EX model builds on this specification with rear park distance control, a leather steering wheel and gear knob, silver skid plates, roof rails, side repeater lamps and front fog-lamps. The 15-inch steel wheels of the LX are swapped for 16-inch alloy wheels.