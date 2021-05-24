Refreshed 2021 Range Rover Velar lands in SA

The revitalised Range Rover Velar line-up has rolled into Mzansi, bringing with it an all-new plug-in hybrid model. Designed to offer the best of both worlds the Velar P400e combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a high-torque electric motor powered by a 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the boot floor. Plugged into a regular three-prong wall socket it will take five hours and 29 minutes to reach 80% charge.

With a total system output of 297kW and 640Nm of torque, Land Rover claims that the new Velar 400e will sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds. On the other side of the spectrum customers can look forward to fuel economy as low as 2.3 litres/100km, CO2 emissions from just 53g/km and an impressive real-world all-electric range of 61km.