Refreshed 2021 Range Rover Velar lands in SA
The revitalised Range Rover Velar line-up has rolled into Mzansi, bringing with it an all-new plug-in hybrid model. Designed to offer the best of both worlds the Velar P400e combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a high-torque electric motor powered by a 17.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the boot floor. Plugged into a regular three-prong wall socket it will take five hours and 29 minutes to reach 80% charge.
With a total system output of 297kW and 640Nm of torque, Land Rover claims that the new Velar 400e will sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds. On the other side of the spectrum customers can look forward to fuel economy as low as 2.3 litres/100km, CO2 emissions from just 53g/km and an impressive real-world all-electric range of 61km.
Of course if plug-in hybrids aren't your vibe then you will be pleased to know that the Velar is also available with two brand-new 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium engines. The flagship petrol-powered P340 kicks out 250kW and 480Nm of torque, with acceleration from 0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds. At 12.9kg lighter than the unit it replaces, this engine also sports 48-volt mild-hybrid (MHEV) technology. The new straight-six D300 diesel motor is also 7kg lighter than the previous oil-burning V6 and produces 221kW and 650Nm of torque — figures good enough to send it from zero to 100km/h in 6.5 seconds.
Lower down the Velar model rung a new 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine — badged D200 — now replaces the previous D180 and D240 options, producing 147kW and 430Nm with CO2 emissions from 165g/km and fuel consumption of up 6.3l/100km. The P250, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol produces 184kW and 365Nm while returning an average fuel consumption of 7.8l/100km and CO2 emissions from 182g/km.
Hop inside the 2021 Velar and you will find a new 10-inch touchscreen running Land Rover's latest Pivi and Pivi Pro (as part of the S-specification pack) infotainment system. This is complemented with other cutting-edge features such as Active Noise Cancellation for a quieter cabin as well as a new Cabin Air Filtration system that filters out ultrafine particulate matter (up to and even below PM2.5), allergens, pollen and even strong smells.
Other updates and enhancements include a ClearSight Ground View camera system, a redesigned steering wheel fitted with integrated smart buttons ready to receive the latest ADAS software updates over-the-air and a new, notably more tactile, Drive Selector lever.
Finally, the new “Range Rover Velar Landmark Edition” has also been made available. Based on the R-Dynamic SE specification, this exclusive model raises the style stakes with a black contrast roof, bold 20-inch black alloy wheels and model-exclusive Lantau Bronze metallic paint. Hakuba Silver, Santorini Black or Eiger Grey are also available.
Pricing for the new 2021 Range Rover Velar model range is as follows:
D200 S: R1,290,100
D300 S: R1,458,600
P250 S: R1,290,100
P340 S: R1,438,700
P400e S: R1,651,200
D200 R-Dynamic SE: R1,382,900
D300 R-Dynamic SE: R1,551,300
P250 R-Dynamic SE: R1,382,900
P340 R-Dynamic SE: R1,531,500
P400e R-Dynamic SE: R1,739,100
D200 R-Dynamic HSE: R1,492,000
D300 R-Dynamic HSE: R1,631,000
P250 R-Dynamic HSE: R1,492,000
P340 R-Dynamic HSE: R1,611,200
P400e R-Dynamic HSE: R1,834,000
D200 Landmark Edition: R1,428,200
D300 Landmark Edition: R1,596,600
P250 Landmark Edition: R1,428,200
P340 Landmark Edition: R1,576,800
All prices include VAT but exclude CO2 tax.