New Models

Volkswagen announces local pricing for new 2021 Tiguan

15 June 2021 - 17:10 By Motoring Staff
The new 2021 Tiguan starts at R521,000.
The new 2021 Tiguan starts at R521,000.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen on Tuesday finally confirmed local pricing for its facelifted Tiguan range.

Set to go on sale from July, this best-selling SUV wears an all-new front bumper design while the bonnet and radiator grille have also been treated to a makeover. The headlamps are wider and sleeker. Walk around to the rear of the vehicle and you will discover the Tiguan lettering is centred below the Volkswagen logo.

Five new shades of paint have been added to the exterior colour palette. These are Ginger Brown, Kings Red, Lapiz Blue, Night Shade Blue and Dolphin Grey.

From launch the revised 2021 Tiguan lineup will consist of three key model derivatives: the entry-level Tiguan, middle of the range Tiguan Life and flagship Tiguan R-Line.

Two petrol engines will be on offer: a 110kW/250Nm 1.4 TSI and a 162kW/350Nm 2.0 TSI. Both come paired to a DSG gearbox, the former getting six speeds and the latter seven. From the fourth-quarter customers will also be able to pick the oil-burning 2.0 TDI that twists out 130kW and 380Nm. It also comes mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission.

Pricing for the new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan range is as follows:

1.4 TSI 110kW: R521,000

1.4 TSI 110kW DSG Life: R587,200

1.4 TSI 110kW DSG R-Line: R644,500

2.0 TSI 162kW 4MOTION DSG R-Line: R710,000

All models come standard with a three-year/120,000km warranty, five-year/90,000km service plan and 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.

New 2022 Lexus NX gets even sharper

While Lexus was an early adopter of the sport-utility vehicle template with the LX and RX, it took them a while to jump into the medium-sized format ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Elon Musk says that the new Tesla Model S Plaid 'crushes'

Tesla Inc delivered a high-performance version of its Model S on Thursday, aiming to reignite interest in the nearly decade-old sedan and fend off ...
Motoring
4 days ago

The bold new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will reach SA in August

After weeks of cryptic teaser photographs Toyota has finally unwrapped its new Land Cruiser 300. Replacing the long-serving Land Cruiser 200, this ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Haval H6 hits back at Chinese car stigmas First Drives
  2. REVIEW | Haval scales new heights with value-packed Jolion Reviews
  3. The bold new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will reach SA in August New Models
  4. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features
  5. In 2021 slow-car-fast is always better than fast-car-slow Features

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal