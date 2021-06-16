Performance meets understatement in new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

The 911 GT3 is Porsche’s most purist and hardcore sports car, but there’s a slightly more civilised version for folks who like their adrenaline served with more understatement.

It’s called the Touring package, and it has become available as an option on the latest seventh generation GT3 launched earlier this year.

The package provides the high-performance thrills of the high-revving, 375kW 4.0-litre flat-six boxer engine without the standard GT3’s brash styling. The most conspicuous exterior difference is the omission of the large fixed rear wing. The required downforce at high speeds is instead supplied by an automatically extending rear spoiler which tucks neatly away when its road-hugging services aren’t required.

Silver-coloured trim strips made of high-gloss anodised aluminium on the side windows are another distinguishing feature that underlines the more discreet appearance of the GT3 with Touring package. The front end is painted completely in the exterior colour, unlike the dual-tone look of the regular GT3.

A rear lid grille with the logo “GT3 touring” in unique design is located over the high-revving engine.

The cabin is decked out in a dark package unique to the GT3 Touring. You name it and it is black, including the roofliner and the leather seats, while the trim elements on the dashboard and door sills are brushed black aluminium.