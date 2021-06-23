Porsche unveils its new 2021 911 GTS – and we've got pricing
Porsche has at last unwrapped its all-new 911 Carrera GTS model range.
Bridging the gap between the regular Carrera S and hard-core GT3, this sportster takes to the asphalt with a 3.0-litre turbocharged flat-six engine tuned to deliver 353kW and 570Nm of torque. For the record the Carrera S produces 331kW and 530Nm.
This increased muscle is sent to the ground through a standard eight-speed PDK transmission or optional seven-speed short-throw manual gearbox. Drivetrain? 911 GTS Coupé and Cabriolet models are available with rear- or all-wheel drive, while the Targa derivative comes fitted exclusively with the latter.
In terms of performance, Porsche claims that the PDK-equipped 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupé will reach 100km/h in a mere 3.3 seconds – three tenths faster than its predecessor.
Partnering this increased power in the GTS Coupé and Cabriolet models is a trick sport chassis that sits 10mm lower to the ground and features Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard equipment. Porsche has also fitted rear helper springs that, adapted from the mighty 911 Turbo, keep the main springs under tension in all driving conditions. Rebound, however, remains the same. Meanwhile the Targa 4 GTS makes do with the same PASM-equipped chassis already doing duty in the Targa 4 S.
Other 911 Turbo parts used in the Carrera GTS range include the high performance braking system and staggered black centre-lock alloy wheels: 20-inch front and 21-inch at the rear. Customers can also look forward to a standard sports exhaust system that promises an even raunchier soundtrack thanks to its GTS-specific set-up and the omission of some interior insulation.
On top of this Porsche is for the first time offering the option of its Lightweight Design package that trims up to 25kg of weight through the fitment of gravity-cheating carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) full bucket seats, lightweight glass for the side and rear windows and a lightweight battery. Ticking the box on this option also removes the rear seats and bolts in rear-axle steering.
Standout GTS exterior tweaks come in the shape of a Sport Design package that applies distinctive trim elements to the front, rear and side sills. The headlamps rims and daytime running light surrounds have been darkened while LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) are standard. As with previous generation GTS models, you'll also find lots of black detailing. Indeed, the spoiler lip, wheels, engine cover louvres and badging have all been blacked out – as has the rollover hoop on the Targa derivative.
The interior of the new GTS has been spruced up with a host of racy standard features including a GT Sport steering wheel, SportChrono package and supportive electric four-way adjustable sport seats upholstered in Porsche's mock-suede “Race-Tex” material. This fabric is also applied to the steering wheel rim, door handles and armrests, storage compartment lid and gear lever. Dashboard and door trims are matte carbon fibre.
Pricing for the new Porsche 911 GTS range is as follows:
911 Carrera GTS Coupé: R2,290,000
911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet: R2,490,000
911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupé: R2,400,000
911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet: R2,600,000
911 Targa 4 GTS: R2,600,000
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km Driveplan.