Porsche unveils its new 2021 911 GTS – and we've got pricing

Porsche has at last unwrapped its all-new 911 Carrera GTS model range.

Bridging the gap between the regular Carrera S and hard-core GT3, this sportster takes to the asphalt with a 3.0-litre turbocharged flat-six engine tuned to deliver 353kW and 570Nm of torque. For the record the Carrera S produces 331kW and 530Nm.

This increased muscle is sent to the ground through a standard eight-speed PDK transmission or optional seven-speed short-throw manual gearbox. Drivetrain? 911 GTS Coupé and Cabriolet models are available with rear- or all-wheel drive, while the Targa derivative comes fitted exclusively with the latter.

In terms of performance, Porsche claims that the PDK-equipped 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupé will reach 100km/h in a mere 3.3 seconds – three tenths faster than its predecessor.