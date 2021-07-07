Unveiling its last petrol car, Lotus sets off in pursuit of Porsche

Lotus unveiled its last ever petrol car, the Emira, on Tuesday, a milestone in the British sportscar brand's journey towards becoming an all-electric and far bigger automaker by the end of the decade.

Lotus and its Chinese owner Geely want to transform what is now a tiny company making around 1,500 sports cars a year into an electric powerhouse churning out tens of thousands of high-end saloons and sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) as well.

"We recognise we need to increase our revenues and the sports car segment is limited," Lotus managing director Matt Windle told Reuters.

"So we're looking to offer a variety of Lotus products across the range for different people in different stages of their lives."

The expansion plan is not unlike that of Volkswagen's sportscar brand Porsche, which has expanded greatly since launching its Cayenne SUV in 2002. Porsche sold more than 90,000 Cayennes last year, by far its best seller with almost three times the sales of its most famous car, the 911.

The Lotus project is starting with the Emira, which it unveiled at its Hethel factory on an old air force base in eastern England where it plans to make about 4,800 of the sports cars a year, with the capacity to make more if demand is high.