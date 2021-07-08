New Models

New Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae is the last atmospheric V12 Lamborghini

08 July 2021 - 09:17 By Motoring Reporter
The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae represents the end of an era.
Image: Supplied

The Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae is not only the swansong of the mighty Aventador range but also the last naturally-aspirated, non-hybridised V12 supercar the Sant'Agata Bolognese firm will ever make, as it readies itself for a new era of joules and volts. Only 600 units will be made – 250 roadsters and 350 coupés – so it'll be rare too.

To ensure a proper send-off, the LP780-4 Ultimae is suitably equipped with a fettled version of the firm's long-lived 6.5-litre V12 engine producing no less than 574kW at 8,500rpm – 8kW more than what you get in the Aventador SVJ. Meanwhile torque remains unchanged at 720Nm from 6,750rpm. With power still being fed to all four wheels via Lamborghini's ISR single-clutch automated manual transmission, you can expect the new LP780-4 Ultimae to rip its way to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 355km/h.

The 6.5-litre V12 engine has been tuned to deliver 574kW.
Image: Supplied

About 25kg lighter than the Aventador S but slightly heftier than the more track-focused SVJ, the LP780-4 Ultimae sports a carbon-fibre tub chassis, pushrod suspension and adaptive dampers. You can also expect rear-wheel steer as well as a set of carbon ceramic brakes. 

“The LP780-4 denotes the final, purest, timeless naturally-aspirated production V12 Lamborghini,” says Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. 

“It delivers the essential 12-cylinder experience in terms of inimitable design, engineering solutions and the most emotive driving experience, and is the definitive Aventador, concluding an extraordinary era. It is the last of its kind: it delivers the maximum power and conclusive performance expected from Lamborghini’s current V12 engine, combined with our flagship’s design DNA. The Aventador was destined to become a classic from launch, and the LP780-4 is the most beautiful expression of timeless design and technical solutions in a final edition: Ultimae.”

