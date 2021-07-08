New Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae is the last atmospheric V12 Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae is not only the swansong of the mighty Aventador range but also the last naturally-aspirated, non-hybridised V12 supercar the Sant'Agata Bolognese firm will ever make, as it readies itself for a new era of joules and volts. Only 600 units will be made – 250 roadsters and 350 coupés – so it'll be rare too.

To ensure a proper send-off, the LP780-4 Ultimae is suitably equipped with a fettled version of the firm's long-lived 6.5-litre V12 engine producing no less than 574kW at 8,500rpm – 8kW more than what you get in the Aventador SVJ. Meanwhile torque remains unchanged at 720Nm from 6,750rpm. With power still being fed to all four wheels via Lamborghini's ISR single-clutch automated manual transmission, you can expect the new LP780-4 Ultimae to rip its way to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 355km/h.