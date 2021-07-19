Mini launches racy new John Cooper Works Anniversary Edition

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the partnership between Mini and John Cooper.

Born in Surrey, England, on July 17 1923, Cooper was a veteran of Formula 1 who in the 1950s pretty much revolutionised the sport forever with the advent of his lightweight rear-engined chassis design that was soon embraced and adapted by all serious constructors.

Cooper in 1961 also lent his considerable engineering talents to developing the original BMC Mini into a proper piece of performance kit. The resultant Mini Cooper was an instant hit with everyday driving enthusiasts (and still is to this day) while the more potent Cooper S would claim overall victory at the Monte Carlo Rally in 1964, 1965 and 1967. The rest is history and the Cooper name has been synonymous with the Mini brand ever since.