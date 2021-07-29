New 2021 Audi A3 lands in Mzansi and we've got pricing
The new fourth-generation Audi A3 has finally arrived in SA. Notably more chiselled than the outgoing model, it is available as either a five-door Sportback or four-door Sedan. From launch Audi is offering its BMW 1 Series rival in one of three distinct trim lines.
The entry-level Standard model hits the road with 16-inch alloy wheels and black detailing around the grille and air intakes. The mid-range Advanced model receives larger 17-inch wheels as well as Advanced line bumpers with chrome detailing. Next up is the racy S line model that comes fitted as standard with more aggressively styled front and rear bumpers, illuminated door sills, sports suspension and a S-style spoiler on the Sportback.
Meanwhile the range-topping S3 models set themselves apart with a Singleframe radiator grille finished with a rhombus-patterned mesh. This striking feature is complemented by a pair of large side air inlets and aluminium-look exterior mirror housings. Swing around to the rear of the vehicle and you will find an air diffuser flanked by a pair of double exhaust tailpipes. Finishing things off are a set of 19-inch alloy wheels and red brake calipers.
As to be expected in 2021, the interior of the new A3 is awash with technology. Standard highlights across the range include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible) system plus a fully digital instrument cluster controllable via the multifunction steering wheel. Available as an option is Audi virtual cockpit plus (as part of the Technology Package) that splices in a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen enabling three different views, including graphics with a sporty look.
From launch two engines will be made available. The A3 35 TFSI features a 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged motor delivering 110kW and 250Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed tiptronic transmission. Bringing an extra wodge of muscle to the party is the A3 40 TFSI. Its 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged motor churns out 140kW and 320Nm. Shifting duties are taken car of by a seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission. The flagship S3 also gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged mill but tuned to deliver a more feisty 213kW and 400Nm. This increased urge is delivered to all four wheels via a seven-speed seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission.
Audi understands the importance of customisation and as such the new A3 can be tweaked to suit customer preferences through a range of optional equipment packages. Tick the box on the Upgrade package and you'll get LED lights, two-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming mirror and rear parking aid.
The Technology package consists of Audi virtual cockpit plus, MMI navigation plus, Audi connect navigation and infotainment and rear USB ports with charging function.
The Sports package unlocks black styling exterior elements, black mirrors, 18-inch wheels and sports suspension.
Finally there's the S line interior package that adds niceties such as an armrest in leatherette, centre armrest, S emblems, black headliner fabric, stainless steel pedals, sports seats and decorative inserts in dark aluminium.
The new Audi A3 range goes on sale on August 1 2021. Pricing is as follows:
Sportback 35 TFSI: R561,000
Sportback 35 TFSI Advanced: R586,000
Sportback 35 TFSI S line: R601,000
Sportback 40 TFSI S line: R641,000
Sportback TFSI quattro: R795,000
Sedan 35 TFSI: R576,000
Sedan 35 TFSI Advanced: R601,000
Sedan 35 TFSI S line: R616,000
Sedan 40 TFSI S line: R656,000
Sedan TFSI quattro: R810,000
Pricing includes all taxes plus a standard five year Audi Freeway Plan.