New 2021 Audi A3 lands in Mzansi and we've got pricing

The new fourth-generation Audi A3 has finally arrived in SA. Notably more chiselled than the outgoing model, it is available as either a five-door Sportback or four-door Sedan. From launch Audi is offering its BMW 1 Series rival in one of three distinct trim lines.

The entry-level Standard model hits the road with 16-inch alloy wheels and black detailing around the grille and air intakes. The mid-range Advanced model receives larger 17-inch wheels as well as Advanced line bumpers with chrome detailing. Next up is the racy S line model that comes fitted as standard with more aggressively styled front and rear bumpers, illuminated door sills, sports suspension and a S-style spoiler on the Sportback.