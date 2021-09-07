Five things to know about the new 2021 Hyundai Palisade

The Hyundai Palisade is now available in SA. Bigger than the Santa Fe and capable of seating up to eight people, here are five things you need to know about this flagship SUV.

1: Large and in charge

The Hyundai Palisade is a hefty bit of kit. Rivalling the BMW X5 in size, it shares its underpinnings with the Kia Telluride — the 2020 World Car of the Year — and features bold styling cues that give it a decidedly American flavour, which many buyers might like.

Up front you get an impressively long bonnet and a huge 'cascading' radiator grille flanked by composite headlamps that feature full LED technology. The latter incorporate Hyundai's quirky vertical daytime running lights that add an extra bit of visual drama and flair. The side profile is dominated by chunky 20-inch alloy wheels and forward-sloping C-pillars behind which reside the car's wraparound rear panoramic glasshouse — a rather unique feature. At the rear you'll find vertical LED taillights, a roof spoiler and dual exhaust tailpipes set into the far right side of a faux aluminium air diffuser. From launch, the Palisade is available in a choice of five exterior colours: White Cream, Shimmering Silver, Graphite Grey, Moonlight Blue and Abyss Black Pearl.