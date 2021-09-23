Mahindra introduces new S4 Pik Up Game Viewer
Mahindra has just unveiled its all-new S4 Pik Up Game Viewer. Targeted squarely at the SA tourism industry, this unique people carrier is perfect for game farms and other specialist tourist operators. Based on the popular S4 Single Cab, the Game Viewer sports a massive 1,195kg payload, a 3,040mm wheelbase and 210mm worth of ground clearance. With seating for up to 10 guests this makes it ideal for duty out in the rugged African bushveld.
Model-specific features include an open cabin to allow for easy movement by the tour guide and unspoilt views by the guests. Mahindra also fitted a fold-down windscreen, rubberised interior for extra durability and passenger access on either side of the wheel well on the right-hand side of the vehicle. Upholstery is of the ripstop canvas variety and a new high roof that doubles as a heavy-duty roll cage features a similar covering. In the back you will find nine individual padded seats, each with an anchored lap belt. This will ensure the highest level of comfort and safety when travelling across dirt or asphalt.
Powering the Game Viewer is the Indian marque's tried and tested mHawk 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine that puts out a 103kW and 320Nm worth of torque. It's paired to a six-speed manual transmission that drives the rear wheels in 4x2 configuration or all four wheels through the transfer case in 4x4 application. For increased traction both models are fitted with Mahindra’s heavy-duty Mechanical Locking Differential (MLD) as standard.
Pricing for the new 2021 Mahindra S4 Pik Up Game Viewer range is as follows:
S4 Pik Up Game Viewer 4x2: R407,999
S4 Pik Up Game Viewer 4x4: R446,999
Pricing includes a four-year/120,000km mechanical warranty. A service plan is optional.