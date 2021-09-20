The 2021 Hyundai Atos is now available as an automatic

Hyundai is now offering its popular little Atos hatchback with the option of a five-speed automated manual transmission for an easier urban commuting experience. Joining its row-your-own sibling that was launched at the end of 2019, the new Atos Motion AMT is powered by the same 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 50kW and 99Nm. While performance remains the same, the new Motion AMT derivative sips slightly more fuel – 5.9l/100km on the combined cycle vs the 5.7l/100km achieved in the manual.

With its body coloured bumpers, angular front grille and 14-inch steel wheels clad with attractive covers, the Motion AMT remains as easy on the eye as its manual stablemate. On the inside you'll find niceties such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration), multifunction steering wheel, electric front windows and a manual air conditioner. Standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS brakes and ISOFIX child safety seat attachment points on the rear seat bench.

Now available to order, the new 2021 Hyundai Atos 1.1 Motion AMT retails for R189,900 – R14,400 more than the manual. Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, one-year/15,000km service plan and seven years – or 150,000km – of roadside assistance.