Honda teases the next-generation Civic Type R

Honda has teased the next-generation Civic Type R in a tweet showing a partially disguised prototype.

Alongside pictures of the car wearing bright red camo, the tweet from Honda Motor Europe reveals very little about the hot hatchback to be introduced next year, merely stating that “development of the next generation Civic Type R is in full throttle”.

A separate post from Honda’s US division reveals that the car is ready for testing at the Nürburgring, and that it will be the best performing Civic Type R ever.

Though some styling details are hidden under the camouflage, it appears as if the new Type R is designed with more restraint than the outgoing car, which is festooned with aggressive creases and air scoops.

The design may be cleaner, but the new car does keep the current Type R’s large rear wing, triple exhausts and Brembo brake calipers. Grippy Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres further attest to the performance potential of the Japanese hatch.

Technical details are slim, but Honda did previously state that the Type R will come only with a manual gearbox.