New 2022 Kia Carnival arrives in Mzansi — we have pricing

24 January 2022 - 14:07 By Motoring Reporter
The new Kia Carnival starts at R799,995.
Image: Supplied

The all-new Kia Carnival has touched down in SA.

Designed to replace the outgoing Grand Sedona, this stylish people carrier offers seating for up to eight passengers (depending on the trim level) as well as a flexible interior that can be easily customised to transport all manner of cargo. By simply removing the second row of seating and stowing the third flush with the floor, customers have an impressive 4,110 litres at their disposal. 

Of course much of this added practicality is down to the Carnival being built upon Kia's third generation N3 platform. Overall, the new Carnival is 40mm longer, 10mm wider and 35mm higher than the outgoing Grand Sedona. This newly developed architecture also offers extra torsional stiffness, increased sound-absorbing and insulating materials as well as improved aerodynamics for better fuel economy. Mass has increased by a mere 14kg.

The Carnival is significantly larger than the Grand Sedona it replaces.
Image: Supplied

From launch the Carnival will be available in four distinct model derivatives starting with the entry-level EX that comes fitted with a good amount of kit as standard. Customers can look forward to an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible), four USB ports, front and rear adjustable air-conditioning, leather upholstery and an electronically adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support. Additional niceties include LED headlamps, front and rear park distance control (a real boon on a vehicle this size), overhead console lights and 18-inch alloy wheels. The EX has seating for seven with two individual second-row chairs matching those used up front.

Opt for the mid-tier EX+ and you will unlock a host of additional features. Some of these include smart entry with push-button start, seven USB ports, powered sliding side doors, an electric tailgate, front and rear adjustable automatic climate control, paddle shifters on the steering wheel and rear sunshade blinds.

"Slide-Flex" seating for eight passengers is standard on the EX+ and allows multiple configurations including a sliding second row centre seat which, when in the forward-most position, allows the front passenger easy access to the baby or child riding in it. This seat also converts into a fully functional table. 

Powered sliding side doors are offered from the EX+ derivative.
Image: Supplied

Those seeking an extra dollop of luxury and convenience can plumb for the SX Limited, which builds on the specification of the EX+ with a pair of heated and ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control, front LED fog lamps and dual LED headlamps, dual tilt and slide sunroofs, wireless smartphone charging and a much larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Finishing things off is a set of front and rear skid plates, rear LED combination lamps, 19-inch alloy wheels and Kia's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

Available from March, the range-topping SXL derivative gains a 12.3-inch TFT Supervision instrument cluster plus a punchy Bose surround sound audio system with 12 speakers. As with the SX Limited, the SXL is exclusively equipped with the seven-seat configuration. 

All models in the Carnival range are powered by Kia's newly developed "Smartstream" 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that produces 148kW and 440Nm worth of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. 

Pricing for the 2022 Kia Carnival lineup is as follows:

2.2 CRDi EX seven-seater: R799,995

2.2 CRDi EX+ eight-seater: R879,995

2.2 CRDi SX Limited eight-seater: R999,995

2.2 CRDi SXL seven-seater: R1,024,995

Pricing includes an unlimited kilometre, five-year warranty (inclusive of roadside assistance) plus a six-year/90,000km maintenance plan. 

