New 2022 Kia Carnival arrives in Mzansi — we have pricing

From launch the Carnival will be available in four distinct model derivatives starting with the entry-level EX that comes fitted with a good amount of kit as standard. Customers can look forward to an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible), four USB ports, front and rear adjustable air-conditioning, leather upholstery and an electronically adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support. Additional niceties include LED headlamps, front and rear park distance control (a real boon on a vehicle this size), overhead console lights and 18-inch alloy wheels. The EX has seating for seven with two individual second-row chairs matching those used up front.

Opt for the mid-tier EX+ and you will unlock a host of additional features. Some of these include smart entry with push-button start, seven USB ports, powered sliding side doors, an electric tailgate, front and rear adjustable automatic climate control, paddle shifters on the steering wheel and rear sunshade blinds.

"Slide-Flex" seating for eight passengers is standard on the EX+ and allows multiple configurations including a sliding second row centre seat which, when in the forward-most position, allows the front passenger easy access to the baby or child riding in it. This seat also converts into a fully functional table.