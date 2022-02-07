WATCH | Delve into the technology of the new Ford Ranger

Enhanced infotainment

A highlight of the new Ranger is Ford's latest Sync 4A communications and entertainment system that operates through either a 10.1 or 12-inch touchscreen display mounted in the centre of the dashboard. Fully compatible with (wireless) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and offering inductive smartphone charging, this cutting-edge system offers quick and easy access to features such as essential vehicle settings, navigation and climate control. You can also access the dedicated off-road screen that lets you monitor information such as driving line, steering angle, vehicle pitch and roll angles.

Ford has embedded the Sync 4A system with a digital owner's manual that offers useful how-to videos plus in-depth information on vehicle features and a lot more.