WATCH | Delve into the technology of the new Ford Ranger
The next-generation Ford Ranger is set to launch later in 2022. Built to rival the Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara and Isuzu D-Max, this hotly anticipated bakkie will hit the asphalt with a more opulent cabin, stronger performance and heightened practicality. To keep its ever-evolving customer base happy the new Ford Ranger will also come loaded with an upgraded suite of technological features. Here is a quick look at what you can expect.
Digital instrument cluster
The 2022 Ranger comes equipped with a new eight-inch digital instrument cluster that can be customised to suit your individual needs. Depending on the variant, owners can toggle easily between different screen layouts, monitor driver-assist technologies, turn the tachometer on or off and bring up extra ancillary gauges. Ford has incorporated "calm view", which removes information on demand from the display.
Enhanced infotainment
A highlight of the new Ranger is Ford's latest Sync 4A communications and entertainment system that operates through either a 10.1 or 12-inch touchscreen display mounted in the centre of the dashboard. Fully compatible with (wireless) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and offering inductive smartphone charging, this cutting-edge system offers quick and easy access to features such as essential vehicle settings, navigation and climate control. You can also access the dedicated off-road screen that lets you monitor information such as driving line, steering angle, vehicle pitch and roll angles.
Ford has embedded the Sync 4A system with a digital owner's manual that offers useful how-to videos plus in-depth information on vehicle features and a lot more.
Unbridled connectivity
The 2022 Ranger comes equipped with a factory-fitted modem that allows customers to connect to their vehicle via the FordPass smartphone App. Once paired, this allows you to remotely check things such as fuel level, odometer mileage and vehicle location. It can also be used to activate the 360-degree exterior zone lighting system, lock or unlock the doors and precondition the climate control system to suit real time weather conditions.
Down the line this built-in modem will help facilitate over-the-air software updates to keep the Ranger's Sync 4A system running at its optimum without having to visit a dealer.
Block-rocking beats
Certain 2022 Ranger variants will be made available with a punchy B&O sound system that feeds 10 full-range loudspeakers via a 660W amplifier — a must-have for audiophiles.
Next-level HVAC
The new Ranger is equipped with a redesigned climate control system with a compressor featuring variable-stroke technology. This improves refinement through reduced compressor cycling as well as lessening engine load for better fuel efficiency.
Owners can adjust climate control settings via the Sync 4A system or through physical buttons beneath the screen. A new sensor is able to measure cabin temperature and humidity to quickly adjust modes and blower speeds to maintain a comfortable cabin in all weather conditions. For the first time in Ranger history, rear console-mounted controls are available as an option, which improve cabin comfort for those in the rear seats.
Gearing up for a new generation
Hop inside the cabin and you'll find that Ford has fitted the 2022 Ranger with a new short-throw e-shifter and electric parking brake that gives the interior a more hi-tech feel. This not only allows for greater accessibility for drivers, but also provides the opportunity for increased advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) such as automated parking assist.
Eyes in every direction
For easier manoeuvring in tight urban environments, Ford has equipped the new Ranger with a 360-degree camera that allows the driver to see what’s in front of or behind the vehicle as well as a top-down view of the area around the vehicle, including blind spots,
The next-generation Ranger will be built at Ford’s plants in Thailand and SA beginning in 2022, with other markets to be announced at a later date. More details, including when the vehicle will be launched in SA and final specification, will be announced in due course.
