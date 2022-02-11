New Models

Brabus enters the two-wheeled world with new Brabus 1300 R

11 February 2022 - 12:41 By Motoring Reporter
The ultra-exclusive Brabus 1300 R retails for R790,000.
Image: Supplied

German tuning firm Brabus is well known for its four-wheeled creations: badass sports and supercars that combine menacing looks with extreme levels of performance. 

Now the the Ruhr-based company has unveiled its first two-wheeler: the Brabus 1300 R.

Built using a 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo as its base, this ultra-exclusive motorcycle wears all manner of bespoke componentry including lightweight Monoblock Z nine-spoke forged wheels, swish carbon-fibre air intakes, a distinctive headlight mask as well as a custom-made heated seat. All of this culminates in a machine that looks like something a supervillain would ride through the frames of a Michael Bay action movie. 

Although the Super Duke's 132kW/140Nm 1,301cc V-Twin engine remains unchanged, Brabus has bolted on a WP Apex semi-active suspension system that offers riders six dedicated damping modes: Comfort, Street, Sport, Track, Advanced or Auto. The latter, as you might have guessed, automatically adapts to suit real time road and riding conditions.  Other neat touches include a WP Apex steering damper, quick turn throttle twist grip, an ultra-lightweight lithium-ion battery and a burbly Brabus slip-on double-pipe exhaust. 

To add an extra shot of individuality, the Brabus 1300 R is offered in one of two unique colour schemes: Magma Red or Signature Black. Only 77 of each variant will go into production, with the number 77 signifying the year (1977) in which Brabus was founded.

In terms of pricing, the radical new Brabus 1300 R will set you back a whopping R790,000. Available only from the KTM online pre-order portal from February 14 at 15:00 CET, buyers will be required to put down a R55,000 deposit.

Click here for more information. 

