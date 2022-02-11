Brabus enters the two-wheeled world with new Brabus 1300 R

German tuning firm Brabus is well known for its four-wheeled creations: badass sports and supercars that combine menacing looks with extreme levels of performance.

Now the the Ruhr-based company has unveiled its first two-wheeler: the Brabus 1300 R.

Built using a 2022 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo as its base, this ultra-exclusive motorcycle wears all manner of bespoke componentry including lightweight Monoblock Z nine-spoke forged wheels, swish carbon-fibre air intakes, a distinctive headlight mask as well as a custom-made heated seat. All of this culminates in a machine that looks like something a supervillain would ride through the frames of a Michael Bay action movie.