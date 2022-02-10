Powerful new Toyota Hilux GR-Sport confirmed for SA

Toyota announced at its annual state of the motor industry event (SOMI) on Thursday that the racy new Hilux GR-Sport will be touching down on our shores around about May.

As with the previous Hilux GR-Sport model that launched in 2019, this newcomer packs an extrovert punch with a host of exterior styling tweaks guaranteed to make it turn heads on everyday mean streets. Standout features include a black front grille with a dedicated G-pattern mesh and Toyota block lettering, a redesigned front bumper incorporating larger fog light surrounds, a sports bar and a set of 17-inch alloy wheels with a contrast black and machined finish. Various body parts such as the door mirror casings, side steps, over-fenders and tailgate handle also receive the fashionable black treatment.

Pop the bonnet and you will discover that the new Hilux GR-Sport is powered by the firm's 2.8l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine tuned to deliver 165kW and 550Nm worth of torque — 15kW and 50Nm more than what you get in the standard Hilux 2.8.

Toyota confirmed that the new Hilux GR-Sport — like its predecessor — will hit the road with an upgraded suspension system. Though specifics were not discussed, the Toyota UK press release states that this comes in the form of new monotube shock absorbers and stiffer front springs. Compared to the standard Hilux, these upgrades deliver significant improvements in handling characteristics, including steering effort and steering angle response, straight-line performance, a flat ride and reassuring roll and rear grip feel.

The Hilux GR-Sport on display at SOMI was essentially a mock-up, which meant that it did without all the interior trimmings that will grace the real deal. While local specification is yet to be confirmed, the UK version ships with notable niceties such as front sports seats offset by red stitching, carbon fibre-style trim inserts, a red deco line across the width of the instrument panel and blue door panel illumination. Aluminium sports pedals also feature, as does a premium JBL sound system and a plethora of GR Sport branding.

How much will the Hilux GR-Sport cost? Pricing will announced closer to the vehicle's launch date so watch this space for more information as and when it comes our way.