Alfa Romeo unveils its all-new Tonale compact SUV

Though this morning's internet leak ruined the surprise somewhat, Alfa Romeo this afternoon officially removed the wraps from its eagerly awaited Tonale compact SUV.

Slotting in beneath the Stelvio and designed to take the fight to rivals such as the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Volvo XC40, this attractive newcomer certainly stands out from the crowd with its sultry Italian styling cues that include a set of snazzy ‘3+3’ headlights inspired by the SZ Zagato and the Proteo concept car. This layout is mirrored in the design of the sine-curve taillights. Other standout features include a modern redux of Alfa's iconic 'teledial' alloy wheels that first broke cover in the 1960s, a bold GT Line that runs from the rear of the car to the headlights as well as an aggressively raked tailgate. It's a fine looking machine, the Tonale, one that should appeal to both the Alfisti and brand newbies alike.