VW releases fresh design sketches of next generation Amarok

Volkswagen on Friday released new design sketches of its soon-to-be released Amarok double-cab bakkie. In them we can certainly see hints the second generation model will adopt a more aggressive design language with exaggerated wheel arches, sharper sheet metal creases and a reworked front end that oozes automotive machismo.

"We emphasise the different, expressive front designs of our pick-up with a characteristic Amarok signature that is also found with large letters on the cargo box at the rear and is sported very proudly by the Amarok," said Albert-Johann Kirzinger, head of design at VW Commercial Vehicles.

"The styling bar as a visual extension of the double cab in the cargo box again gives the Amarok's body dynamic, aerodynamic and strong proportions."