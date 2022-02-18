New Models

VW releases fresh design sketches of next generation Amarok

18 February 2022 - 13:05 By Motoring Staff
Expect the new VW Amarok to look a lot more macho.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen on Friday released new design sketches of its soon-to-be released Amarok double-cab bakkie. In them we can certainly see hints the second generation model will adopt a more aggressive design language with exaggerated wheel arches, sharper sheet metal creases and a reworked front end that oozes automotive machismo. 

"We emphasise the different, expressive front designs of our pick-up with a characteristic Amarok signature that is also found with large letters on the cargo box at the rear and is sported very proudly by the Amarok," said Albert-Johann Kirzinger, head of design at VW Commercial Vehicles.

"The styling bar as a visual extension of the double cab in the cargo box again gives the Amarok's body dynamic, aerodynamic and strong proportions." 

The new Amarok is 10cm longer than the outgoing model.
Image: Supplied

According to Volkswagen, the next generation Amarok is longer (+10cm) and wider than the outgoing model. The effects of the former can be felt inside the cabin, where those seated in the rear seats will benefit from increased legroom. The Wolfsburg-based firm also said the comfort, operating concept, connectivity and ambience of the new Amarok's interior raises the class benchmark for pick-ups within the global one-ton B-segment.

As usual we expect a few more teaser pics and slivers of spec sheet information to drop over the next few months leading up to the launch, so be sure to watch this space. 

