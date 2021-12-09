Volkswagen teases its all-new 2022 Amarok

Volkswagen has unveiled teaser pictures of the next-generation Amarok bakkie, which will reach global markets next year.

Although it’s well known that the German double cab will share a platform with the recently-revealed new Ranger, it won’t be just a rebadged Ford. VW Commercial Vehicles says the new Amarok has a “clear Volkswagen DNA” with a completely new design inside and out.

The premium pick-up will have significantly more driver assist systems, improved connectivity, innovations that have not been seen before in this segment, and it will still not be deterred by any rough terrain, says VW.

Developed by teams in Australia and Europe, the much-anticipated new Amarok will be produced alongside the new Ranger at Ford’s production plant in Silverton near Pretoria, with a local sales debut planned for late 2022 or early 2023. The current Amarok, which has been with us since 2010, is a full import.

Over the last decade, more than 800,000 Amaroks have been sold globally.