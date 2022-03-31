The first all-electric BMW 3 Series is for China only

The BMW Group continues to broaden its portfolio of electrically powered vehicles, with the fully electric BMW i3 sDrive35L set to enter the Chinese market in May 2022.

Not to be confused with the regular BMW i3, which can be had in electric or range-extender form and continues to be sold in other markets, including SA, the BMW i3 eDrive35L is based on the BMW 3 Series platform and is known by its internal code name G82.

At 2,966mm, it has an 11cm longer wheelbase than a standard 3 Series and combines a premium rear seat experience and 410l boot. At the same time, the all-electric four-door sedan offers all the sporty driving dynamics, long-distance comfort and wide range of individualisation options.

The BMW i3 eDrive35L comes with all the latest BMW Gen5 eDrive power train components already familiar in the BMW iX3, BMW i4 and BMW iX. Plus, the BMW OS8 operating system and a wide range of cutting-edge digital features and services such as high-end connectivity and the Digital Key, all make their 3 Series debuts here.