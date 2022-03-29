×

New Models

Mercedes-Benz gives us a glimpse of its new T-Class

Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
29 March 2022 - 15:40
The new Mercedes-Benz T-Class will compete against the likes of the Volkswagen Caddy and Opel Combo Life.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will be unveiling its all-new T-Class van on April 26. 

Aimed at families and leisure enthusiasts (#vanlife), the German marque says that this Volkswagen Caddy and Opel Combo Life rival marries plentiful interior space with compact outer dimensions. Under the skin it's based on the current Mercedes-Benz Citan: a commercial van that itself shares a platform with the third-generation Renault Kangoo.

Though Mercedes-Benz hasn't made any mention of what will be powering the T-Class, we would expect it to be offered with the same small-capacity turbocharged petrol and diesel engines offered in the aforementioned Citan. Later on down the line an all-electric version — the EQT — will join the range to take on the likes of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

On the inside you can look forward to a high-quality cabin, comfortable seats and the latest in technology and connectivity — what customers seem to crave most in new cars these days. Sliding doors will ensure easy ingress while customisable seating will allow for heightened practicality no matter what the load. Typical of something wearing the three-pointed star, the T-Class should also offer a suite of cutting-edge active safety systems.

