New 2022 Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge is en route to SA

Volvo's all-electric XC40 P6 Recharge will soon be arriving in SA.

Joining the XC40 P8 Recharge AWD that was launched in 2021, this is the second pure electric SUV offering to join the Swedish marque's local line-up. Designed to be a more affordable option, the P6 Recharge comes equipped with a single electric motor mounted on the front axle as apposed to the dual motor (front and rear) set-up on the P8 Recharge.

Powered by a 69kWh lithium-ion battery, Volvo is claiming a total system output of 170kW and 330Nm — good enough for a 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.4 seconds. Maximum driving range on a full charge comes in at 423km while a powerful 11kW on-board charger allows for competitive charging capabilities whether plugging in at home or at public points.

While Volvo SA wasn't able to tell TimesLIVE Motoring when the new XC40 P6 Recharge would be touching down in SA or how much it will cost, it did confirm that the vehicle's arrival was “imminent”. Watch this space for more information as it becomes available.

