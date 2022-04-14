New Ford Mustang California Special confirmed for SA
There's a new pony trotting into town; one that will give Blue Oval fans plenty reason to smile. A modern take on a limited-edition model that first emerged in the late 1960s, the Ford Mustang California Special has been confirmed for local introduction later in 2022.
Before we delve into this newcomer's details, it's time for a quick history lesson.
When the Mustang first hit the streets in 1964, owners’ clubs sprang up across the US with many regional dealers creating their own personalised designs. One — inspired by the 1967 Shelby GT notchback coupé prototype — came to be known as the California Special. Impressed, Ford put a limited number of California Special cars into production for 1968.
The newest interpretation honours the original with an "Ebony Black" honeycomb front grille festooned with a contrasting GT/CS badge in "Race Red". This badging also appears on the car's lower side stripes, which are finished in black, red and grey. Running between the front and rear wings, these stripes feature a hidden "California Special" script that is nearly invisible in low light, but becomes more prominent in stronger sunlight. Customers can choose from eight paint colours, including "Atlas Blue" and "Cyber Orange".
Other mods take the shape of a larger front splitter, side air scoops and a fixed rear wing attached to the boot lid. Ford has also added 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels finished in cool "Carbonised Grey" to complement the front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser.
Looking under the bonnet, you will find a striking strut tower brace finished with a California Special badge and a 5.0l naturally-aspirated V8 engine tuned to muscle out 330kW and 529Nm worth of torque. This is transferred to the rear wheels via Ford's 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. A manual 'box isn't optional.
Inside the cabin, Ford has ramped things up with black suede door inserts and seats, the latter embossed with the GT/CS logo and feature red contrast stitching. You also score a set of custom floor mats (cue more GT/CS logos) and an instrument panel finished in carbon hex aluminium with a "California Special" script badge on the passenger side.
Available exclusively as a Fastback, only 100 Ford Mustang California Special editions are coming to SA. Pricing and further details will be confirmed at launch later in the year.
