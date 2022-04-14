New Ford Mustang California Special confirmed for SA

There's a new pony trotting into town; one that will give Blue Oval fans plenty reason to smile. A modern take on a limited-edition model that first emerged in the late 1960s, the Ford Mustang California Special has been confirmed for local introduction later in 2022.

Before we delve into this newcomer's details, it's time for a quick history lesson.

When the Mustang first hit the streets in 1964, owners’ clubs sprang up across the US with many regional dealers creating their own personalised designs. One — inspired by the 1967 Shelby GT notchback coupé prototype — came to be known as the California Special. Impressed, Ford put a limited number of California Special cars into production for 1968.