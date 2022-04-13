New 2022 BMW X7 gets even bolder styling and more tech
The king-size X7 hasn't been around for long and already BMW has treated it to a facelift: a quick vehicular nip and tuck that mostly focuses on upping the SUV's visual aggression (as if it needed it) and upgrading its interior and drivetrain technology.
Cast your eyes over it and you'll notice the 2022 BMW X7 sports a set of horizontally split headlamps with daytime running lights and indicators housed at the top and the standard adaptive matrix LED headlights at the bottom. Spoiler alert: you can expect this split-eye treatment to appear on other BMW models down the line.
There are also larger kidney grilles (with optional illumination), a revised M Sport package and the option of fitting a set of 23-inch BMW individual light alloy wheels. Swing around to this SUV's sizeable derrière and you will discover a chrome finishing strip that bridges reworked taillight clusters sporting a new 3D design and side graphic.
The cabin of the 2022 BMW X7 is a tech-lover's dream thanks to the addition of the firm's curved display system that consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen. If this looks familiar it is because you've already seen it inside the all-electric iX. To maximise this digital real estate, BMW has cut back on the amount of physical buttons on the dashboard, meaning you have to prod and poke at the screen to adjust things such as climate control settings. Some people might not mind this migration, but in our experience it overcomplicates things and adds a further element of distraction.
Advancements on the zeros and ones front include the latest-generation BMW iDrive system and the addition of BMW Operating System 8. Adding an extra shot of interior pizazz is an illuminated ambient light bar above the cubbyhole and a more generous cache of standard niceties, including comfort access, a large panoramic glass sunroof and heated comfort seats for the driver and front passenger. These come upholstered in guilt-free vegan leather as standard, but Merino full-leather trim is available as an option if you prefer the look and feel of the real deal. Other standard luxury nuggets include four-zone automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, a sport leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles and a new inductive charging tray.
Driver assistance systems are an equally big deal in 2022 and the BMW X7 ships with extra standard functions, including parking assistant, trailer assistant, reversing assistant, manoeuvre assistant and an enhanced front-collision warning system that reduces the danger of a collision with cyclists, pedestrians or oncoming vehicles.
The 2022 BMW X7 can be ordered with a choice of three powertrains. The flagship M60i xDrive replaces the outgoing M50i xDrive with a 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 making 390kW and 750Nm worth of torque. Next up is the xDrive40i that makes do with a slightly more pedestrian 3.0l turbocharged six-cylinder producing 280kW and 520Nm. Fans of the devil's fuel will be pleased to hear that the xDrive40d gets a tweaked 3.0l six-cylinder turbodiesel lump that churns out 259kW and 720Nm worth of torque.
No matter which model tickles your fancy, all benefit from all-wheel drive, an upgraded eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and BMW's 48-volt mild hybrid technology that improves fuel economy and adds an extra slug of power when needed.
To help keep this huge SUV in check out on the road, all 2022 X7 variants are equipped as standard with adaptive two-axle air suspension and electronically controlled dampers. The sporty M60i xDrive builds on this with integral active steering and the executive drive system with active roll stabilisation. Both are optional on the xDrive40i and xDrive40d.
In terms of availability, the new 2022 BMW X7 lineup will be go on sale in SA from the last quarter of 2022. Pricing and final specifications will be announced closer to that time.
TimesLIVE
