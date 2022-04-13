New 2022 BMW X7 gets even bolder styling and more tech

The king-size X7 hasn't been around for long and already BMW has treated it to a facelift: a quick vehicular nip and tuck that mostly focuses on upping the SUV's visual aggression (as if it needed it) and upgrading its interior and drivetrain technology.

Cast your eyes over it and you'll notice the 2022 BMW X7 sports a set of horizontally split headlamps with daytime running lights and indicators housed at the top and the standard adaptive matrix LED headlights at the bottom. Spoiler alert: you can expect this split-eye treatment to appear on other BMW models down the line.